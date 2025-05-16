News
UN rights chief urges Mali to repeal 'draconian decree' dissolving political parties
World News
16-05-2025 | 05:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN rights chief urges Mali to repeal 'draconian decree' dissolving political parties
The U.N. rights chief called on Mali Friday to immediately repeal a decree this week dissolving political parties, and to "fully restore political rights in the country."
"The Transitional President should repeal this draconian decree," Volker Turk said in a statement, insisting that "any restrictions of political participation must be consistent with Mali’s international human rights law obligations."
AFP
World News
UN
Human Rights
Volker Turk
Mali
