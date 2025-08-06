Israeli airstrikes target valleys in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
06-08-2025 | 15:31
Israeli airstrikes target valleys in South Lebanon
0min
Israeli airstrikes target valleys in South Lebanon

Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Wednesday targeting several valleys in South Lebanon.

The Israeli Army Radio confirmed the operation, stating that Israeli aircraft carried out raids on southern Lebanese territory. 

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrikes

Lebanon

South Lebanon

Valleys

