Israeli airstrikes target valleys in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06-08-2025 | 15:31
Israeli airstrikes target valleys in South Lebanon
Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Wednesday targeting several valleys in South Lebanon.
The Israeli Army Radio confirmed the operation, stating that Israeli aircraft carried out raids on southern Lebanese territory.
Lebanon News
Israel
Airstrikes
Lebanon
South Lebanon
Valleys
Latest News
