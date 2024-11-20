Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel discussed the latest developments regarding ongoing efforts to reach a solution that would cease hostilities and end the current situation with the French President's Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian.



Gemayel emphasized that "any agreement that does not ensure Lebanon's full sovereignty and restricts weapons to the Lebanese army is unacceptable. It is not permissible to prioritize the interests of Israel and Hezbollah while Lebanon's national interests are absent from the ongoing negotiations."



He stressed that "the crucial decisions being discussed today must be presented to the Lebanese people transparently and approved by them before being finalized. It should not be left to the party that led Lebanon into war without the consent of its people and is now attempting to usurp their decision."



Gemayel emphasized that "the Lebanese people, after all the tragedies they have endured, have the right to live in a sovereign and free nation, where everyone is equal under the law and constitution. This is non-negotiable."