MP Gemayel meets French envoy Le Drian: No compromise on Lebanon's sovereignty and right to a state free of non-state weapons

Lebanon News
2024-11-20 | 12:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Gemayel meets French envoy Le Drian: No compromise on Lebanon&#39;s sovereignty and right to a state free of non-state weapons
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Gemayel meets French envoy Le Drian: No compromise on Lebanon's sovereignty and right to a state free of non-state weapons

Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel discussed the latest developments regarding ongoing efforts to reach a solution that would cease hostilities and end the current situation with the French President's Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Gemayel emphasized that "any agreement that does not ensure Lebanon's full sovereignty and restricts weapons to the Lebanese army is unacceptable. It is not permissible to prioritize the interests of Israel and Hezbollah while Lebanon's national interests are absent from the ongoing negotiations."

He stressed that "the crucial decisions being discussed today must be presented to the Lebanese people transparently and approved by them before being finalized. It should not be left to the party that led Lebanon into war without the consent of its people and is now attempting to usurp their decision."

Gemayel emphasized that "the Lebanese people, after all the tragedies they have endured, have the right to live in a sovereign and free nation, where everyone is equal under the law and constitution. This is non-negotiable."

Lebanon News

Samy Gemayel

France

Envoy

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Lebanon

Sovereignty

Weapons

LBCI Next
Hezbollah says fired 'guided missiles' at Israeli forces near border
Hezbollah forces repel Israeli advance near South Lebanon's Biyyadah, tank destroyed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
World News
2024-10-11

France summons Israeli envoy over attack on Lebanon's UN peacekeepers

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Hamas representative in Lebanon meets Iranian FM's Middle East special envoy to discuss latest developments in Palestine and Lebanon

LBCI
World News
04:21

France says window of opportunity 'open' for Lebanon ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Israeli airstrikes on Tyre, South Lebanon, kill nine and injure 65: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Israel army says soldier killed in combat in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Lebanon's Private Sector Network urges government to take action for stability and economic recovery

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Caught in the warzone: 42 Lebanese soldiers killed by Israeli attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-23

Airlines fly over Afghanistan as Middle East becomes the greater risk

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey region: EMSC

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Lebanese army confirms soldier killed in Israeli attack on vehicle in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel should expect our response to Mohammad Afif's assassination to be in central Tel Aviv

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Yedioth Ahronoth publishes ceasefire draft agreement discussed in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Hezbollah forces repel Israeli advance near South Lebanon's Biyyadah, tank destroyed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Finalization of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Key points under Israeli discussion amid internal division

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More