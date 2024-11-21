News
Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-11-20 | 20:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Israeli airstrikes targeted Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs following an evacuation order by Israel's army spokesperson early Thursday.
While loud explosions were heard in the surrounding area, thick smoke erupted from the targeted site.
In addition, Israeli aircraft have been hovering over the sky of Beirut for several hours.
During the past two days, calm prevailed in Beirut and its suburbs as the U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein concluded his meetings with Lebanese officials regarding the ceasefire agreement.
