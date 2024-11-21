Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

Lebanon News
2024-11-20 | 20:01
Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
0min
Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

Israeli airstrikes targeted Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs following an evacuation order by Israel's army spokesperson early Thursday.

While loud explosions were heard in the surrounding area, thick smoke erupted from the targeted site.

In addition, Israeli aircraft have been hovering over the sky of Beirut for several hours.

During the past two days, calm prevailed in Beirut and its suburbs as the U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein concluded his meetings with Lebanese officials regarding the ceasefire agreement.

Lebanon News

Israel

Strikes

Haret Hreik

Beirut

Suburbs

