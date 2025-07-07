Yemen's Houthis claim Sunday attack on commercial ship in Red Sea

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility on Monday for an attack that damaged a commercial vessel in the Red Sea and forced its crew to abandon ship.



The Houthis "targeted the Magic Seas ship... using two unmanned boats, five ballistic and cruise missiles, and three drones" on Sunday, military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video statement.



AFP