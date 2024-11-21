Hochstein 'expected to fly back to Washington' Thursday; no agreement announcement expected before next week: Axios reports

Axios Correspondent Barak Ravid, quoting Israeli and American officials, reported Thursday that during U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's talks in Lebanon, significant progress was made toward a ceasefire agreement, but several gaps remain to be closed.



According to Israeli officials, Hochstein "is expected to fly back to Washington tonight [Thursday], and no announcement on an agreement is expected before next week."



The Israeli security cabinet, Barak Ravid noted, is expected to receive an update on the status of the talks during its meeting on Thursday evening, "but as of now, no vote is anticipated."



A senior U.S. official, according to the Correspondent, said: "We are moving in the right direction, but there is still work to be done. Negotiations are ongoing with both sides."