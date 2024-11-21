Hochstein 'expected to fly back to Washington' Thursday; no agreement announcement expected before next week: Axios reports

Lebanon News
2024-11-21 | 12:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hochstein &#39;expected to fly back to Washington&#39; Thursday; no agreement announcement expected before next week: Axios reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hochstein 'expected to fly back to Washington' Thursday; no agreement announcement expected before next week: Axios reports

Axios Correspondent Barak Ravid, quoting Israeli and American officials, reported Thursday that during U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's talks in Lebanon, significant progress was made toward a ceasefire agreement, but several gaps remain to be closed.

According to Israeli officials, Hochstein "is expected to fly back to Washington tonight [Thursday], and no announcement on an agreement is expected before next week."

The Israeli security cabinet, Barak Ravid noted, is expected to receive an update on the status of the talks during its meeting on Thursday evening, "but as of now, no vote is anticipated."

A senior U.S. official, according to the Correspondent, said: "We are moving in the right direction, but there is still work to be done. Negotiations are ongoing with both sides."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Amos Hochstein

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Drone launched from Lebanon intercepted; debris falls in Western Galilee, Israeli army reports
Multiple drones likely crossed from Lebanon, interception efforts ongoing, Israeli Channel 12 reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon eyes ceasefire deal as Hochstein's proposal undergoes Israeli review amid ongoing strikes - The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20

Finalization of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Key points under Israeli discussion amid internal division

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:03

Israel's army reports seven soldiers injured in South Lebanon clashes in past 24 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:50

Israeli airstrikes claim more lives, bringing total toll to 3,583 killed and 15,244 injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:31

Hiba Nasr tells LBCI: Washington 'shifts focus' after ICC ruling on Netanyahu, Lebanon war 'no longer priority'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Colombian military aircraft delivers medical supplies to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-14

US says UN committee charge of Israel genocide 'unfounded'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Hochstein 'expected to fly back to Washington' Thursday; no agreement announcement expected before next week: Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:01

Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:07

Israel's army warns Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Al-Hosh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:23

Israeli army calls for immediate evacuation of specific building in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army issues second evacuation warning for residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More