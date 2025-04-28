After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



The Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday has heightened fears in Israel of a potential Hezbollah retaliation, according to Israeli assessments.



Military officials warned against downplaying the reactions that followed the operation, which coincided with the Israeli army reinforcing its deployment along the border and in nearby towns while stepping up surveillance of Lebanon under the pretext of preventing Hezbollah from strengthening its military capabilities.



In a cabinet evaluation session held after Sunday’s operation, decision-makers praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threats against Hezbollah and his statements about ensuring the return of northern residents to their towns.



Meanwhile, some sources claimed that Iran continues its efforts to support and reorganize Hezbollah.



Northern residents, for their part, resumed protests against the army and government decision-makers, while security and political officials argued that Israel must revise its strategy to solidify its status as the regional power capable of managing multiple fronts according to its own policy.



In light of renewed calls to prioritize the northern front, a policy paper was presented to decision-makers proposing several steps.



The paper emphasized the need to urge Washington to accelerate the full deployment of the Lebanese Army in southern Lebanon as a necessary step before Israel withdraws from the five strategic points it has occupied.



It also called for ensuring Israel’s continued freedom of action against what Israeli officials described as "existing and evolving threats."



Additionally, the paper recommended securing a permanent border demarcation as part of a comprehensive agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv, which would include the disarmament of Hezbollah in exchange for Israeli concessions related to disputed border areas.



Former National Security Council member Orna Mizrahi noted that the Lebanese government’s limited ability to meet all of these demands requires Israel to pursue these goals gradually and in full coordination with the United States.