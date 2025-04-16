PM Salam hails MEA as a symbol of national pride, pledges to secure airport road

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said during the launch of the Beirut airport road rehabilitation project that Middle East Airlines (MEA) represents Lebanon’s best image abroad, calling it as crucial as the country’s embassies and a model of successful public-private partnership.



He noted that the airport road is the first impression visitors have when arriving in Lebanon.



Salam added that work is underway with the interior and defense ministers to enhance all aspects of security along the road and that a meeting was recently held to strengthen safety measures.