Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal met at his office in Yarzeh with the head of the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee (Mechanism), U.S. Major General Jasper Jeffers, who introduced his successor, Major General Michael Leeney, during the visit.



Leeney officially assumed his duties today in the presence of U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson.



The meeting covered developments in South Lebanon and the implementation stages of the ceasefire agreement.