Videos captured the moment an Israeli airstrike targeted a building in Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday.



In the footage, the missile struck the building, causing loud explosions. The building partially collapsed as thick smoke rose from the building.



This comes after Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, issued several evacuation warnings to residents of Beirut's southern suburbs and South Lebanon, warning them to evacuate immediately.

فيديو آخر للحظة استهداف احد المباني في الشياح pic.twitter.com/4INSH5oOjy — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) November 22, 2024