Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut

Lebanon’s Ambassador to the UAE, Fouad Chehab Dandan, confirmed that a joint statement was issued at the end of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s working visit to the UAE.



President Aoun met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed during the visit.



The joint statement reflected the deep fraternal ties between Lebanon and the UAE and the strength of their longstanding relationship.



It emphasized cooperation in support of Arab unity and solidarity with Lebanon, especially in its efforts to maintain stability, national unity, and territorial integrity amid ongoing challenges.



He noted that the Lebanese side appreciated the UAE’s continued support during Lebanon’s crises and welcomed the assistance provided across various sectors.



The two sides also agreed to draw on the UAE’s experience in enhancing government performance and institutional excellence, with a delegation from the Government Experience Exchange Office at the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs scheduled to visit Beirut to help advance this goal.



Ambassador Dandan noted that after years of restrictions, one of the most significant outcomes of the visit was the decision to lift the travel ban on Emirati citizens traveling to Lebanon.



He said the ban will be officially lifted in the coming days, following the completion of necessary logistical and technical steps to implement the political decision.



Dandan added that both sides want to raise diplomatic representation and have agreed to establish a joint Emirati-Lebanese Business Council.



Additionally, a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development will visit Beirut to assess and explore potential areas of cooperation.



He stressed that these developments will enhance collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Beirut and restore the strong ties that once defined the relationship between the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon.