Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut

Lebanon News
2024-11-22 | 21:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut

At around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, an Israeli airstrike targeted the Basta area in central Beirut.

Extremely loud explosions were heard across the entire Lebanese capital. Initial reports suggest that massive destruction has been caused in the area, with an unknown number of casualties.

It is worth noting that no prior evacuation warnings have been issued.

Israeli media have commented on the attack, claiming to have hit 'Hezbollah assets.'

Lebanon News

Israel

Strikes

Basta

Beirut

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israeli strikes target a Chiyah building in Beirut's southern suburbs (Videos)

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel warns Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:21

Justice Minister reveals to LBCI plans to address Israeli attacks on healthcare sector with Health Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
15:14

Security establishment recommends agreement with Lebanon, final decision rests with Netanyahu: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:21

Justice Minister reveals to LBCI plans to address Israeli attacks on healthcare sector with Health Minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-01

South Lebanon on edge: Residents of 28 towns urged to evacuate as conflict intensifies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:44

Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

Women's voices silenced: Taliban enacts stringent new rules for Afghan women

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
21:20

Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel warns Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Sports News
12:08

Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Massive fires and building collapses reported following strikes on Galerie Semaan, Chiyah, and Bir al-Abed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:44

Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More