Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut

At around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, an Israeli airstrike targeted the Basta area in central Beirut.



Extremely loud explosions were heard across the entire Lebanese capital. Initial reports suggest that massive destruction has been caused in the area, with an unknown number of casualties.



It is worth noting that no prior evacuation warnings have been issued.



Israeli media have commented on the attack, claiming to have hit 'Hezbollah assets.'