News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-11-22 | 21:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
At around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, an Israeli airstrike targeted the Basta area in central Beirut.
Extremely loud explosions were heard across the entire Lebanese capital. Initial reports suggest that massive destruction has been caused in the area, with an unknown number of casualties.
It is worth noting that no prior evacuation warnings have been issued.
Israeli media have commented on the attack, claiming to have hit 'Hezbollah assets.'
Lebanon News
Israel
Strikes
Basta
Beirut
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
08:16
Israeli strikes target a Chiyah building in Beirut's southern suburbs (Videos)
Lebanon News
08:16
Israeli strikes target a Chiyah building in Beirut's southern suburbs (Videos)
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
16:35
Israel warns Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
16:35
Israel warns Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
0
Lebanon News
15:21
Justice Minister reveals to LBCI plans to address Israeli attacks on healthcare sector with Health Minister
Lebanon News
15:21
Justice Minister reveals to LBCI plans to address Israeli attacks on healthcare sector with Health Minister
0
Middle East News
15:14
Security establishment recommends agreement with Lebanon, final decision rests with Netanyahu: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
15:14
Security establishment recommends agreement with Lebanon, final decision rests with Netanyahu: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:21
Justice Minister reveals to LBCI plans to address Israeli attacks on healthcare sector with Health Minister
Lebanon News
15:21
Justice Minister reveals to LBCI plans to address Israeli attacks on healthcare sector with Health Minister
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-01
South Lebanon on edge: Residents of 28 towns urged to evacuate as conflict intensifies
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-01
South Lebanon on edge: Residents of 28 towns urged to evacuate as conflict intensifies
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
Women's voices silenced: Taliban enacts stringent new rules for Afghan women
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
Women's voices silenced: Taliban enacts stringent new rules for Afghan women
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:14
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
09:14
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
21:20
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
Lebanon News
21:20
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
2
Lebanon News
09:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
09:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
3
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
16:35
Israel warns Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
16:35
Israel warns Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
5
Sports News
12:08
Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win
Sports News
12:08
Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win
6
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
7
Lebanon News
11:06
Massive fires and building collapses reported following strikes on Galerie Semaan, Chiyah, and Bir al-Abed
Lebanon News
11:06
Massive fires and building collapses reported following strikes on Galerie Semaan, Chiyah, and Bir al-Abed
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More