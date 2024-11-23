Updated toll: Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta kills 11 and injures 63

Lebanon News
2024-11-23 | 03:47
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Updated toll: Israeli strike on Beirut&#39;s Basta kills 11 and injures 63
0min
Updated toll: Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta kills 11 and injures 63

The Lebanese Civil Defense reported that the Israeli airstrike on Basta in Beirut killed 11 individuals and left 63 others injured until now.  

The strike targeted a residential building, reducing it to rubble and causing extensive damage to surrounding structures. Rescue teams are continuing efforts to recover those trapped under the debris.

