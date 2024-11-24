Five rockets launched from Lebanon toward Sharon, Israeli Army Radio reports

2024-11-24 | 01:20
Five rockets launched from Lebanon toward Sharon, Israeli Army Radio reports
0min
Five rockets launched from Lebanon toward Sharon, Israeli Army Radio reports

Israeli Army Radio reported that five rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the Sharon region in central Israel.

According to the report, four rockets were intercepted, while the fifth landed in an open area.

