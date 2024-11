Israel renewed its attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday, with airstrikes targeting the area and loud explosions heard all over the capital.



This comes after an evacuation notice was issued for Hadath and Borj el Brajneh residents by Israel's army spokesperson Avichay Adraee on X.

The airstrikes specifically targeted Al Kafaat area in the southern suburbs of Beirut.



Israeli airstrikes intensified for the fourth consecutive day after U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein departed from Lebanon to Israel on Wednesday.



While Hezbollah announced that it targeted Tel Aviv and other settlements in northern Israel earlier on Sunday, the Israeli army said that many rockets were fired from Lebanon, marking a significant escalation in recent days.