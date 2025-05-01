Lebanon sets election silence periods for upcoming municipal elections

Lebanon News
01-05-2025 | 06:16
Lebanon sets election silence periods for upcoming municipal elections
0min
Lebanon sets election silence periods for upcoming municipal elections

Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar has declared the official electoral silence periods for the upcoming municipal and mukhtar elections.

The electoral silence period for Mount Lebanon begins at midnight on Friday, May 2, and lasts until polls close on May 4. 

For North Lebanon and Akkar, the silence starts at midnight on Friday, May 9, and continues until polling ends on May 11. 

In Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel, the silence kicks off at midnight 
on Friday, May 16, and remains in effect until the polls close on May 18. 

Finally, for South Lebanon and Nabatieh, the silence begins at midnight on Thursday, May 22, and continues until the polls close on May 24.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Electoral Silence

Municipal

Elections

