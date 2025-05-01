News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon sets election silence periods for upcoming municipal elections
Lebanon News
01-05-2025 | 06:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon sets election silence periods for upcoming municipal elections
Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar has declared the official electoral silence periods for the upcoming municipal and mukhtar elections.
The electoral silence period for Mount Lebanon begins at midnight on Friday, May 2, and lasts until polls close on May 4.
For North Lebanon and Akkar, the silence starts at midnight on Friday, May 9, and continues until polling ends on May 11.
In Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel, the silence kicks off at midnight
on Friday, May 16, and remains in effect until the polls close on May 18.
Finally, for South Lebanon and Nabatieh, the silence begins at midnight on Thursday, May 22, and continues until the polls close on May 24.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Electoral Silence
Municipal
Elections
Next
Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Meiss El Jabal–Blida road, casualties reported
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
Interior Minister sets South Lebanon and Nabatieh municipal elections for May 24 due to national holiday
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
Interior Minister sets South Lebanon and Nabatieh municipal elections for May 24 due to national holiday
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-27
Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections
Lebanon News
2025-02-27
Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
Lebanon schedules municipal elections in Mount Lebanon for May 4
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
Lebanon schedules municipal elections in Mount Lebanon for May 4
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-04
Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-04
Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:04
President Aoun salutes Lebanese workers on Labor Day, vows continued support and reforms
Lebanon News
09:04
President Aoun salutes Lebanese workers on Labor Day, vows continued support and reforms
0
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli strike on Meiss El Jabal kills one, injures another: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli strike on Meiss El Jabal kills one, injures another: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
06:52
Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal
Lebanon News
06:52
Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal
0
Lebanon News
06:34
Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut
Lebanon News
06:34
Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:09
Syria monitor says 73 killed in two days of sectarian clashes
Middle East News
07:09
Syria monitor says 73 killed in two days of sectarian clashes
0
World News
2025-01-23
NATO allies must pay 'fair share' before adding members: US envoy says
World News
2025-01-23
NATO allies must pay 'fair share' before adding members: US envoy says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:29
Lebanese Army dismantled 'over 90%' of Hezbollah infrastructure near Israel: Security official to AFP
Lebanon News
12:29
Lebanese Army dismantled 'over 90%' of Hezbollah infrastructure near Israel: Security official to AFP
2
Middle East News
05:31
Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports
Middle East News
05:31
Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New war plans and old divides: Israel confronts its longest war season on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New war plans and old divides: Israel confronts its longest war season on multiple fronts
5
Lebanon News
03:42
Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement
Lebanon News
03:42
Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement
6
Press Highlights
04:12
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:12
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Meiss El Jabal–Blida road, casualties reported
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Meiss El Jabal–Blida road, casualties reported
8
Lebanon News
06:52
Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal
Lebanon News
06:52
Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More