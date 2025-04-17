Trump says Ukraine minerals deal to be signed 'next Thursday'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that a deal with Ukraine on extracting the war-wracked country's strategic minerals could be reached next week.



Kyiv and Washington had been close to signing a deal until a February clash between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky temporarily derailed work on the agreement.



"We have a minerals deal which I guess is going to be signed on Thursday... next Thursday. Soon. And I assume they're going to live up to the deal. So we'll see. But we have a deal on that," Trump told reporters at the White House.



