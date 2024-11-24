MP Ihab Matar: Ceasefire agreement likely to be implemented soon

2024-11-24 | 12:41
MP Ihab Matar: Ceasefire agreement likely to be implemented soon
MP Ihab Matar: Ceasefire agreement likely to be implemented soon

Lebanese MP Ihab Matar expressed optimism about the progress toward a ceasefire agreement, indicating that its implementation is expected soon.  

In an interview with LBCI, Matar said, "There are two possible scenarios today. Either the Israeli side is aware that an agreement is imminent and is escalating its actions, or it knows nothing will happen before President Donald Trump assumes office and is taking advantage of the current situation to intensify its aggression."

Matar emphasized that he does not advocate for a peace agreement with Israel but maintained that if normalization agreements are reached in the Middle East, "Lebanon should be the last country to consider normalization with Israel."

