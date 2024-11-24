Education Minister Abbas Halabi announced the suspension of in-person classes for Monday, November 25, 2024, in all public and private schools, secondary schools, vocational and technical institutes, and higher education institutions.



The closure includes Beirut's administrative area, Northern Metn Coast, Southern Baabda Coast, and Chouf Coast. Remote learning will replace in-person classes.



The minister also extended the directive requiring institutions offering in-person learning to integrate remote learning until December 2024.



Minister Halabi emphasized that these measures aim to safeguard the safety of students, educators, and families amidst the current security challenges. He urged the educational community to stay updated on any changes through ministry statements.