President Aoun pledges justice for Beirut blast victims, vows accountability

President Joseph Aoun affirmed that Lebanon will spare no effort in building a state that respects the rights of its citizens and protects their lives, vowing that the Beirut Port explosion would serve as a lesson for a better future.



His remarks came during a meeting at the Presidential Palace on Thursday with a delegation of families of the Beirut blast victims.



Speaking on behalf of the group, William Noun thanked the president for receiving them. He stressed that there is no division among the victims’ families.



President Aoun welcomed the delegation and expressed his full solidarity with the families, describing his deep sorrow for their loss. “The responsibility falls on all of us to ensure justice,” he said.



He concluded: “From now on, justice will take its course. The guilty will be held accountable, and the innocent will be cleared.”