A video on Monday captured the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes on the Hay El Bayad neighborhood of Nabatieh in South Lebanon, revealing extensive destruction.



The footage shows severely damaged buildings, debris-strewn streets, and widespread structural impacts on infrastructure. Rescue teams are working to remove debris and clear the rubble.

غارة استهدفت حي البياض في النبطية pic.twitter.com/rOIQP1eNbZ — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) November 25, 2024