News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
11
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
11
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli airstrikes target Tyre: Residential buildings and two motorcycles hit
Lebanon News
2024-11-25 | 08:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrikes target Tyre: Residential buildings and two motorcycles hit
Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli airstrikes have targeted the Islamic University neighborhood and residential buildings in the Hosh area of Tyre.
This comes after Israel's military issued evacuation warnings for residents of Tyre in South Lebanon.
In addition, two motorcycles were struck in the vicinity of Al-Qassam Square and near Al-Bass Street in the Al-Sikka neighborhood, causing further damage.
Lebanon News
Israel
Airstrikes
Target
Tyre
South Lebanon
Residential
Buildings
Motorcycles
Next
Israel records 250 launches from Lebanon as Hezbollah hits Tel Aviv, south
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-18
Israeli airstrike targets residential area in Tyre, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-18
Israeli airstrike targets residential area in Tyre, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli airstrikes target Tyre, South Lebanon; multiple casualties reported
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli airstrikes target Tyre, South Lebanon; multiple casualties reported
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Israel claims targeting 'Hezbollah's Aziz unit' in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Israel claims targeting 'Hezbollah's Aziz unit' in South Lebanon's Tyre
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Israeli airstrikes on Tyre, South Lebanon, kill nine and injure 65: NNA
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Israeli airstrikes on Tyre, South Lebanon, kill nine and injure 65: NNA
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:16
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli Security Cabinet to convene Tuesday to discuss ceasefire deal with Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:16
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli Security Cabinet to convene Tuesday to discuss ceasefire deal with Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:05
Fourth evacuation warning: Israel urges Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
Lebanon News
11:05
Fourth evacuation warning: Israel urges Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
0
Lebanon News
11:02
UNIFIL statement: Deep concerns over attacks on Lebanese Armed Forces
Lebanon News
11:02
UNIFIL statement: Deep concerns over attacks on Lebanese Armed Forces
0
Sports News
10:50
Lebanon wins 89-64 over Syria, qualifies for FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia
Sports News
10:50
Lebanon wins 89-64 over Syria, qualifies for FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
0
Sports News
2024-08-21
LBCI to broadcast all FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 games, offering a thrill for Lebanese fans
Sports News
2024-08-21
LBCI to broadcast all FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 games, offering a thrill for Lebanese fans
0
Middle East News
2024-10-27
Iranian FM says 'received indications' before Israeli attack
Middle East News
2024-10-27
Iranian FM says 'received indications' before Israeli attack
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
UNIFIL in Lebanon says came under fire likely by 'non-state actor'
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
UNIFIL in Lebanon says came under fire likely by 'non-state actor'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:43
Amos Hochstein tells LBCI that reports claiming Israel gave him the green light to proceed with the agreement are not accurate
Lebanon News
14:43
Amos Hochstein tells LBCI that reports claiming Israel gave him the green light to proceed with the agreement are not accurate
2
Lebanon News
16:59
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week
Lebanon News
16:59
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week
3
Lebanon News
13:09
Urgent evacuation warning: Israel warns Ghobeiry, Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj el Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
Lebanon News
13:09
Urgent evacuation warning: Israel warns Ghobeiry, Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj el Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
4
Lebanon News
13:47
Israel pounds Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 12 buildings
Lebanon News
13:47
Israel pounds Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 12 buildings
5
Lebanon News
14:53
Lebanon's Education Minister suspends in-person classes on Monday
Lebanon News
14:53
Lebanon's Education Minister suspends in-person classes on Monday
6
Lebanon News
13:29
Israel issues another evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
13:29
Israel issues another evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
7
Lebanon News
07:31
CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening
Lebanon News
07:31
CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening
8
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More