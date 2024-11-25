Israeli airstrikes target Tyre: Residential buildings and two motorcycles hit

2024-11-25 | 08:46
Israeli airstrikes target Tyre: Residential buildings and two motorcycles hit
Israeli airstrikes target Tyre: Residential buildings and two motorcycles hit

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli airstrikes have targeted the Islamic University neighborhood and residential buildings in the Hosh area of Tyre.  

This comes after Israel's military issued evacuation warnings for residents of Tyre in South Lebanon.

In addition, two motorcycles were struck in the vicinity of Al-Qassam Square and near Al-Bass Street in the Al-Sikka neighborhood, causing further damage.

