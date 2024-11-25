UNIFIL statement: Deep concerns over attacks on Lebanese Armed Forces

UNIFIL has voiced grave concern over multiple strikes targeting the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) within Lebanese territory, despite their declared non-involvement in the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.



In a statement, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, Head of Mission and Force Commander, extended his condolences to the families of the deceased on behalf of the entire UNIFIL family and wished a swift recovery to the injured.



"These attacks on the Lebanese Armed Forces constitute a blatant violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and international humanitarian law, which prohibits violence against those not participating in hostilities," the statement read.



UNIFIL emphasized the critical role of the LAF in implementing Resolution 1701, which remains crucial to ending the ongoing violence between Hezbollah and Israel.



Expressing deep concern over the escalating hostilities, widespread destruction, and loss of life along the Blue Line, the mission urged all parties to resolve their disputes through negotiations, not violence.