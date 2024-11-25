UNIFIL statement: Deep concerns over attacks on Lebanese Armed Forces

Lebanon News
2024-11-25 | 11:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNIFIL statement: Deep concerns over attacks on Lebanese Armed Forces
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UNIFIL statement: Deep concerns over attacks on Lebanese Armed Forces

UNIFIL has voiced grave concern over multiple strikes targeting the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) within Lebanese territory, despite their declared non-involvement in the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.  

In a statement, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, Head of Mission and Force Commander, extended his condolences to the families of the deceased on behalf of the entire UNIFIL family and wished a swift recovery to the injured.  

"These attacks on the Lebanese Armed Forces constitute a blatant violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and international humanitarian law, which prohibits violence against those not participating in hostilities," the statement read.  

UNIFIL emphasized the critical role of the LAF in implementing Resolution 1701, which remains crucial to ending the ongoing violence between Hezbollah and Israel. 

Expressing deep concern over the escalating hostilities, widespread destruction, and loss of life along the Blue Line, the mission urged all parties to resolve their disputes through negotiations, not violence.

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Statement

Concerns

Attacks

Lebanese

Army

LBCI Next
Israel records 250 launches from Lebanon as Hezbollah hits Tel Aviv, south
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-08

UNIFIL accuses Israel's army of 'deliberate attacks' on peacekeeper positions - Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-17

Israel attacks Lebanese Army post in Al-Mari, Hasbaya District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Lebanese Army: Israeli strike near Sidon checkpoint injures Lebanese soldiers and UNIFIL personnel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Renewed attacks: Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs again

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:55

New warning: Israel's army issues evacuation notice for Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
13:41

Syria state TV says Israel struck Syrian bridges near Lebanon border

LBCI
Middle East News
13:34

Ben-Gvir, Smotrich oppose Lebanon settlement efforts, but avoid government split

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-23

US says committed to 'diplomatic resolution' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-24

International Conference in Paris: Ceasefire in Lebanon with focus on political and military aspects

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Lebanon's Economy Minister confirms sufficient food supplies and incoming medical aid

LBCI
Sports News
10:50

Lebanon wins 89-64 over Syria, qualifies for FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-24

Amos Hochstein tells LBCI that reports claiming Israel gave him the green light to proceed with the agreement are not accurate

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:59

Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:53

Lebanon's Education Minister suspends in-person classes on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More