Putin will not travel to BRICS summit in Brazil due to ICC warrant : Kremlin

Vladimir Putin will not travel to Brazil for next month's BRICS summit due to the outstanding International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant on the Russian president, the Kremlin said Wednesday.



"The president will participate via video link. This is due to certain difficulties in the context of the ICC's requirements," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, adding that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would travel to the July 6-7 gathering in Rio de Janeiro.

AFP