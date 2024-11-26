MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah open to proposals that ensure minimum safeguards for Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 02:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah open to proposals that ensure minimum safeguards for Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah open to proposals that ensure minimum safeguards for Lebanon

MP Mohammad Raad, member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, stated that Hezbollah is open to any framework or proposal that ensures or achieves a minimum level of adherence to two principles: safeguarding the country from Israel's threats and addressing its existential and strategic dangers.

In an article published in Al-Akhbar newspaper, Raad asserted that Israel will maneuver, stall, and attempt by various means to impose amendments through diverse methods to undermine the effectiveness of the resistance. 

He expressed doubt that Israel would agree to a ceasefire or consider halting its aggression against Lebanon without pressure or exhausting its option of using force on the ground.
"We will wait and observe the outcomes of the indirect negotiations," he added.

Lebanon News

MP Mohammad Raad

Hezbollah

Proposals

War

Lebanon

Israel

LBCI Next
Amal Shehadeh: Two to three Israeli Ministers expected to oppose ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, Smotrich not among them
'Complex and confidential' reasons behind support for agreement with Lebanon despite flaws: Israeli Ministers tell Israel Hayom
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-15

Lebanon studying US plan to end Israel-Hezbollah war: Officials tell AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-13

Israel’s stance on Hezbollah fuels leadership divisions amid critical Lebanon war goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah targets Israeli forces advancing toward Meiss El Jabal and Mhaibib, south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08

Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Announcement of agreement with Israel expected Wednesday from Grand Serail: Government sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
02:52

Gantz: Impossible to discuss temporary ceasefire in Lebanon, calls for measured approach

LBCI
Middle East News
02:37

Amal Shehadeh: Two to three Israeli Ministers expected to oppose ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, Smotrich not among them

LBCI
Middle East News
02:14

'Complex and confidential' reasons behind support for agreement with Lebanon despite flaws: Israeli Ministers tell Israel Hayom

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Intense negotiations continue: Will Israel and Lebanon finalize ceasefire deal?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-24

Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Iranian Foreign Ministry says 'Lebanon capable of deciding on initiatives to halt Israeli crimes'

LBCI
World News
2024-11-04

36 dead in bus crash in Indian Himalayas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:55

Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More