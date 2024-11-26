MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah open to proposals that ensure minimum safeguards for Lebanon

MP Mohammad Raad, member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, stated that Hezbollah is open to any framework or proposal that ensures or achieves a minimum level of adherence to two principles: safeguarding the country from Israel's threats and addressing its existential and strategic dangers.



In an article published in Al-Akhbar newspaper, Raad asserted that Israel will maneuver, stall, and attempt by various means to impose amendments through diverse methods to undermine the effectiveness of the resistance.



He expressed doubt that Israel would agree to a ceasefire or consider halting its aggression against Lebanon without pressure or exhausting its option of using force on the ground.

"We will wait and observe the outcomes of the indirect negotiations," he added.