Labor Minister says positive atmosphere but cautiously optimistic as Lebanon fulfills its role in agreement with Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 05:08
0
min
Labor Minister says positive atmosphere but cautiously optimistic as Lebanon fulfills its role in agreement with Israel
Speaking from the Grand Serail, Labor Minister Moustafa Bayram described the current atmosphere surrounding the agreement with Israel as positive, expressing cautious optimism about the outcome.
He emphasized that while the situation is promising, it remains in its final stages.
Bayram also highlighted that Lebanon has fulfilled its responsibilities in the process, reinforcing the country's commitment to the agreement.
The minister praised the Lebanese society for demonstrating exceptional solidarity despite internal differences.
He also commended Hezbollah, stating that it played its role effectively, which has empowered Lebanon’s negotiator with a strong position to safeguard the country’s sovereignty during talks.
Lebanon News
Grand Serail
Lebanon
Israel
Agreement
War
