Al-Rahi slams political efforts to expand control under guise of reform

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi on Sunday criticized attempts to reshape Lebanon’s political system in ways that deepen sectarian control.

Speaking during Sunday Mass in Bkerke, al-Rahi said, “Some aim to control the state, not to modernize the system,” adding that when “numbers and sect become the measure of progress, civilization dies.”



He cautioned that proposed constitutional changes by some political actors are less about improving governance and more about consolidating control.



“What’s needed today is for sects to make concessions to the state—not the state to the sects,” he said, emphasizing that “the role of the citizen is what’s missing in the state of Lebanon.”