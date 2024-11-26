Interior Minister says Speaker Berri and PM Mikati's persistent work will achieve progress

Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 07:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Interior Minister says Speaker Berri and PM Mikati&#39;s persistent work will achieve progress
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Interior Minister says Speaker Berri and PM Mikati's persistent work will achieve progress

Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to discuss the latest political and security developments amid ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in Lebanon.  

After the meeting, Mawlawi stated, "We reviewed the efforts led by Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati to reach an outcome that protects Lebanon and its people, ensuring a ceasefire for the safety of the entire country, particularly the south." 

He expressed cautious optimism, urging citizens to remain vigilant in the coming hours while maintaining hope for a positive resolution.  

Mawlawi also briefed Berri on the activities of the Interior Ministry and the security situation in the past two months, praising the resilience and solidarity of the Lebanese people. He noted the strong unity across the country, emphasizing the Lebanese spirit of hospitality and mutual support during difficult times.  

When asked about the risk of negotiations faltering, Mawlawi expressed confidence in the ongoing efforts, crediting Berri and Mikati's persistent work to achieve progress.  

Regarding plans for the return of displaced persons following the implementation of the ceasefire, Mawlawi reassured, "The Lebanese people remain steadfast and deeply connected to their land. The Interior Ministry will continue to support and safeguard Lebanon and its citizens."

Lebanon News

Interior

Minister

Bassam Mawlawi

Parliament

Speaker

Nabih Berri

PM

Najib Mikati

Progress

LBCI Next
LBCI sources: Mikati to announce government's position on ceasefire deal Tuesday evening, discussions set for Wednesday
LBCI sources: Lebanese Cabinet to convene at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday to discuss ceasefire deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with French Foreign Minister to discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Speaker Nabih Berri discusses regional developments with UN officials and US Ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Speaker Nabih Berri discusses ceasefire with Qatari PM, thanks UNIFIL for stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Parliament Speaker Berri: No progress in ending Israeli war on Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:34

G7 foreign ministers urge 'immediate ceasefire' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Israeli strike hits central Rashidieh camp in Tyre, several injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Ceasefire announcement expected soon, set to take effect Wednesday: Israel's Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Israel alleges that a series of raids hit '20 Hezbollah targets in 120 seconds'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-01

US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-22

Inside Israel: Concerns mount over ICC arrest warrants as ceasefire talks continue discreetly

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Lebanon denounces civilian targeting, urges halt to hostilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:06

Hiba Nasr to LBCI: Progress in Hochstein-led negotiations, final outcome pending

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:55

Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:55

New warning: Israel's army issues evacuation notice for Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Fourth evacuation warning: Israel urges Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Israeli strike hits area between Ras Al Naba'a and Al-Nuwayri in central Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:55

Amal Shehadeh: Israel allows France to join ceasefire monitoring committee after US envoy's intervention

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:06

Hiba Nasr to LBCI: Progress in Hochstein-led negotiations, final outcome pending

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More