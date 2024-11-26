Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to discuss the latest political and security developments amid ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in Lebanon.



After the meeting, Mawlawi stated, "We reviewed the efforts led by Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati to reach an outcome that protects Lebanon and its people, ensuring a ceasefire for the safety of the entire country, particularly the south."



He expressed cautious optimism, urging citizens to remain vigilant in the coming hours while maintaining hope for a positive resolution.



Mawlawi also briefed Berri on the activities of the Interior Ministry and the security situation in the past two months, praising the resilience and solidarity of the Lebanese people. He noted the strong unity across the country, emphasizing the Lebanese spirit of hospitality and mutual support during difficult times.



When asked about the risk of negotiations faltering, Mawlawi expressed confidence in the ongoing efforts, crediting Berri and Mikati's persistent work to achieve progress.



Regarding plans for the return of displaced persons following the implementation of the ceasefire, Mawlawi reassured, "The Lebanese people remain steadfast and deeply connected to their land. The Interior Ministry will continue to support and safeguard Lebanon and its citizens."