Israeli strikes have started to target central Beirut, following an evacuation order for Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents.

This comes as Israeli warplanes were hovering at a very low altitude over the sky of Beirut, as thermal balloons were deployed earlier over several Lebanese regions.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli strike targeted a residential neighborhood in Beirut's Mazraa.