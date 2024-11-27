ICRC welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, calls for continued humanitarian aid

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has expressed optimism following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, hoping it will provide much-needed relief to the region.



In a statement released on Wednesday, the ICRC emphasized the importance of upholding and enforcing the ceasefire across all levels of command to ensure civilians on both sides of the border can finally experience some respite.



"The ceasefire must be upheld and enforced across all levels of command to ensure much-needed respite for civilians on both sides of the border," the ICRC said.



The organization also stressed the need for unhindered humanitarian aid to flow into the affected areas. "It must also facilitate the rapid and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid for civilians wherever they are," the statement continued.



"The ICRC is working to help those most in need and will support efforts to create conditions where families can return home safely and begin rebuilding their lives," the organization stated.



To address these critical needs, the ICRC is partnering with the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to scale up efforts.



"The ICRC stands ready to scale up efforts to distribute essential items such as food and hygiene kits; provide medical supplies and technical support to healthcare facilities to ensure they can meet the needs of returnees; and help repair water and electricity infrastructure," it added.



While the ceasefire brings a glimmer of hope, the ICRC warned that the situation in Gaza remains dire.



The organization reiterated its urgent call for the immediate respect of international humanitarian law (IHL), the protection of civilians and civilian objects, and the increased flow of humanitarian assistance to those in need.