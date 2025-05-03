Israel's military says deployed in southern Syria in support of Druze

03-05-2025 | 06:01
Israel's military says deployed in southern Syria in support of Druze
Israel's military says deployed in southern Syria in support of Druze

Israel's military said on Saturday its forces deployed in southern Syria were ready to protect the Druze minority, following recent sectarian clashes.

The Israeli army "is deployed in southern Syria and is prepared to prevent the entry of hostile forces into the area of Druze villages," the military said in a statement, without specifying whether this was a new deployment or elaborating on the number of troops on the ground.



