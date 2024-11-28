Speaker Berri meets French Envoy Le Drian, discusses political developments and Israeli aggression ceasefire

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and his accompanying delegation at his office in the parliament, in the presence of French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro and Berri's media advisor Ali Hamdan.



The discussions focused on the latest political developments, the presidential election, and the general situation in light of the cessation of Israeli aggression in Lebanon.



The French envoy also attended part of the parliamentary discussions during the legislative session from the guest seats in the general hall.



Berri also met with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at his office before the start of the legislative session.



In another development, Berri received a phone call from Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and from the Imam of Nabatieh in South Lebanon, thanking him for his efforts and role in supporting the displaced and halting Israeli aggression in Lebanon.