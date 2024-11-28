News
Lebanon reports 3,961 killed and 16,520 wounded due to Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2024-11-28 | 09:39
Lebanon reports 3,961 killed and 16,520 wounded due to Israeli aggression
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry released Thursday a detailed report on the casualties resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon.
According to the report, Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, resulted in 78 people killed and 266 others injured.
The total toll since the start of the aggression has reached 3,961 killed and 16,520 injuries.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Killed
Wounded
Israeli
Aggression
