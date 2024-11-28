Speaker Berri receives call from France's Macron

Lebanon News
2024-11-28 | 11:51
Speaker Berri receives call from France's Macron
Speaker Berri receives call from France's Macron

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed the general situation and steps Lebanon took regarding the ceasefire and Israeli violations, as well as preparations for the presidential elections.

Lebanon News

Speaker

Parliament

Nabih Berri

Call

France

Macron

