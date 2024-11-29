LF leader Geagea says Hezbollah’s weapons and tactics are illegitimate and harmful to Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-29 | 08:05
High views
LF leader Geagea says Hezbollah’s weapons and tactics are illegitimate and harmful to Lebanon
LF leader Geagea says Hezbollah’s weapons and tactics are illegitimate and harmful to Lebanon

Lebanese Forces Party leader Samir Geagea addressed the Palestinian issue, saying, "No one can lecture anyone on this matter because it is a serious issue, and I wish Lebanon could solve it."

He continued, "The ones who have worked the hardest to spare the Lebanese from war and suffering are us. We've been working on this for over a year because we saw where things were headed."

Geagea added, "As a result of the support war, Gaza was destroyed, as was Lebanon. It became clear that the 'unity of fronts' theory does not exist. Hezbollah, with a clear decision, opened a support war, but from where does it have the right to do so? It has 'usurped' the rights of all Lebanese by starting this war, and we didn't see the unity of fronts. This theory turned out to be a fantasy with no real basis."

Geagea stated that "Hezbollah led Lebanon into war at a time when the majority of Lebanese were against it. From last year until September, several foreign ministers and envoys visited Lebanon to persuade Hezbollah to accept a ceasefire. Still, they remained steadfast in their position and insisted on continuing their actions."

He pointed out that "Hezbollah committed a great crime against the Lebanese people, especially against the residents of the Bekaa, the South, and the southern suburbs of Beirut. We were spared from the killing of over 4,000 people, the displacement of many, and the destruction of what was lost. Despite all these disasters, Hezbollah's MPs are still speaking of a 'victory' with a strange rhetoric that bears no resemblance to reality."

He said, "We don't consider Hezbollah's weapons legitimate, and the fact that the party itself agreed to a ceasefire is the strongest evidence of the illegitimacy of those weapons."

He added, "The 'Army, People, Resistance' equation doesn't exist according to the ceasefire agreement signed between Hezbollah and Israel, in both the Arabic and English versions. They're trying to spin things as if no one has died, attempting to alter the reality. But the truth is clear, and it cannot be distorted."



Lebanon News

Lebanese Forces

Samir Geagea

Hezbollah

Israel

War

