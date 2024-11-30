News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli airstrike injures one person in Sidon's Baysarieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-30 | 08:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrike injures one person in Sidon's Baysarieh in South Lebanon
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that an Israeli airstrike on Baysarieh in Sidon, South Lebanon, earlier Saturday resulted in one person being injured.
The incident marks another violation of the ceasefire agreement.
Lebanon News
Israeli
Airstrike
Sidon
Baysarieh
South Lebanon
Next
Israeli military says struck Hezbollah on Syria-Lebanon border
60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israeli airstrike on Sidon, South Lebanon, kills three and injures nine: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israeli airstrike on Sidon, South Lebanon, kills three and injures nine: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
09:35
Second Israeli strike hits Baysarieh in Sidon
Lebanon News
09:35
Second Israeli strike hits Baysarieh in Sidon
0
Lebanon News
07:48
Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon
Lebanon News
07:48
Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:19
Gebran Bassil: True peace comes through justice and rights, not just a ceasefire
Lebanon News
11:19
Gebran Bassil: True peace comes through justice and rights, not just a ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
09:35
Second Israeli strike hits Baysarieh in Sidon
Lebanon News
09:35
Second Israeli strike hits Baysarieh in Sidon
0
Lebanon News
09:14
Public Works Minister: Masnaa border crossing road fully repaired
Lebanon News
09:14
Public Works Minister: Masnaa border crossing road fully repaired
0
Lebanon News
09:07
Israeli strike kills one person and wounds two in Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:07
Israeli strike kills one person and wounds two in Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
0
Middle East News
2024-09-30
Ground operation in Lebanon is 'targeted and limited', not an occupation: Axios reporter
Middle East News
2024-09-30
Ground operation in Lebanon is 'targeted and limited', not an occupation: Axios reporter
0
Middle East News
2024-11-09
Iranian FM affirms: Iran is not after nuclear weapons
Middle East News
2024-11-09
Iranian FM affirms: Iran is not after nuclear weapons
0
Middle East News
2024-11-24
Israel gives US envoy Amos Hochstein green light to advance agreement with Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
2024-11-24
Israel gives US envoy Amos Hochstein green light to advance agreement with Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:59
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:48
Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon
Lebanon News
07:48
Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon
7
Lebanon News
06:04
Three injured, including a child, in Israeli strike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Majdal Zoun
Lebanon News
06:04
Three injured, including a child, in Israeli strike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Majdal Zoun
8
Middle East News
09:46
Syrian opposition forces gain ground in Morek, Ltamenah, and Kafr Zita in Hama
Middle East News
09:46
Syrian opposition forces gain ground in Morek, Ltamenah, and Kafr Zita in Hama
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More