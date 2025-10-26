Sudan's RSF says takes full control of Darfur's El-Fasher

26-10-2025 | 09:30
Sudan's RSF says takes full control of Darfur's El-Fasher
Sudan's RSF says takes full control of Darfur's El-Fasher

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said on Sunday it had taken full control of El-Fasher, the last major urban center in western Darfur still outside its hands.

In a statement, the RSF claimed it had "extended control over the city of El-Fasher from the grip of mercenaries and militias," referring to the Sudanese army, which it has been fighting since April 2023.

AFP could not independently verify the claim and the army and its allies did not respond to requests for comment.



AFP

Suspects in Louvre jewel heist arrested near Paris: Prosecutor
New Japan PM says had 'candid' conversation with Trump
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-10

Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24

From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25

From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

