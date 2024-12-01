Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis ‘challenging’

Lebanon News
2024-12-01 | 13:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis ‘challenging’
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis ‘challenging’

Massad Boulos, senior adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, told LBCI that Trump fulfilled his promise to prioritize Middle East peace efforts immediately upon taking office.

Boulos highlighted the ceasefire in Lebanon as a joint achievement, crediting President Joe Biden’s collaboration with Trump for its success.

“We must follow up on the ceasefire agreement, and we hope it will be implemented quickly, just as it was reached swiftly,” Boulos said.

Regarding Lebanon’s presidential vacuum, Boulos acknowledged the complexity of the situation.

“The issue of Lebanon’s presidency is a challenging one. For those who have been patient for two years, they can wait another two or three months,” he added, emphasizing the need for continued diplomatic efforts.

Trump’s adviser described Lebanon’s presidential crisis as a complex and critical issue that must be addressed with precision and caution.

He explained that the ongoing ceasefire in Lebanon remains in a trial phase, requiring focus and stability before advancing further.

“The presidency is an important but delicate matter,” he said. “It should be handled carefully, without rushed or uncalculated steps, especially given the circumstances of war.”

Boulos also highlighted that responsibility for the presidential elections lies with Lebanon’s parliament, not external actors.

“We encourage adherence to democratic foundations, rebuilding the country, respecting the constitution, revitalizing constitutional institutions, and extending state authority over all Lebanese territories,” he said.  

Lebanon News

adviser

Massad

Boulos

tells

LBCI:

Biden

Trump

collaborated

Lebanon

ceasefire,

calls

presidential

crisis

‘challenging’

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce
Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

Trump says Massad Boulos will serve as adviser on Arab, Middle Eastern affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Lebanese Economy Minister discusses US-Lebanon cooperation with Trump advisor Massad Boulos

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

On LBCI, Lebanon's industry minister criticizes Israel's lack of intention for ceasefire, calls for dialogue

LBCI
World News
2024-10-24

US presidential hopeful Trump calls EU a 'mini China' on trade

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Amid ceasefire breaches, Israeli incursions and roadblocks strain lives in southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Four Israeli artillery shells hit Khiam in South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

Trump says Massad Boulos will serve as adviser on Arab, Middle Eastern affairs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:42

New EU chiefs visit Kyiv on first day of mandate: AFP

LBCI
World News
08:53

Zelenskyy says needs arms, security guarantees before talks with Russia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29

Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

Trump says Massad Boulos will serve as adviser on Arab, Middle Eastern affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis ‘challenging’

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:08

Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanon's National News Agency says: Several blasts heard in Yaroun, Maroun El Ras outskirts, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

On LBCI, MP Inaya Ezzeddine urges international support for Lebanese army, says words are not enough

LBCI
Middle East News
12:12

Israeli army prevents Iranian plane from landing in Syria over suspected arms shipment to Hezbollah: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
World News
06:41

Pope Francis urges Lebanon to elect a new president immediately

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More