Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis 'challenging'
Lebanon News
2024-12-01 | 13:18
Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis ‘challenging’
Massad Boulos, senior adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, told LBCI that Trump fulfilled his promise to prioritize Middle East peace efforts immediately upon taking office.
Boulos highlighted the ceasefire in Lebanon as a joint achievement, crediting President Joe Biden’s collaboration with Trump for its success.
“We must follow up on the ceasefire agreement, and we hope it will be implemented quickly, just as it was reached swiftly,” Boulos said.
Regarding Lebanon’s presidential vacuum, Boulos acknowledged the complexity of the situation.
“The issue of Lebanon’s presidency is a challenging one. For those who have been patient for two years, they can wait another two or three months,” he added, emphasizing the need for continued diplomatic efforts.
Trump’s adviser described Lebanon’s presidential crisis as a complex and critical issue that must be addressed with precision and caution.
He explained that the ongoing ceasefire in Lebanon remains in a trial phase, requiring focus and stability before advancing further.
“The presidency is an important but delicate matter,” he said. “It should be handled carefully, without rushed or uncalculated steps, especially given the circumstances of war.”
Boulos also highlighted that responsibility for the presidential elections lies with Lebanon’s parliament, not external actors.
“We encourage adherence to democratic foundations, rebuilding the country, respecting the constitution, revitalizing constitutional institutions, and extending state authority over all Lebanese territories,” he said.
