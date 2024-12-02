Qatar’s Ambassador from Grand Serail: We stand with Lebanon, Qataris will visit Beirut for tourism

Qatar's Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, affirmed that Qatar's government, people, and emir always stand by Lebanon.



He expressed optimism, saying, "Qataris will visit Lebanon for tourism, and life will return to normal, God willing."



The ambassador's remarks came after meeting Lebanon's caretaker, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, at the Grand Serail, where discussions focused on bilateral relations.



Following the meeting, the Qatari ambassador stated: "I discussed Qatari aid with Mikati. So far, 21 C-17 planes carrying approximately 113 tons of aid each have arrived in Lebanon. Most of this aid was coordinated with the Lebanese government based on requests from the Emergency Committee via the Qatari embassy, with 80 percent being medical supplies."



When asked about Qatar's contribution to reconstruction efforts, he replied, "We have not yet discussed this topic. In this first phase, we are providing humanitarian aid, and many subsequent stages will come."



Prime Minister Mikati also received Poland's newly appointed ambassador to Lebanon, Aleksandra Bukowska-McCabe, during a protocol visit marking the commencement of her duties in the country.