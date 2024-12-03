Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil

Lebanon News
2024-12-03 | 02:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued on X an urgent statement, informing residents of Lebanon that, until further notice, they are prohibited from traveling south to the following villages and their surrounding areas: Shebaa, Habbariyeh, Marjaayoun, Arnoun, Yohmor, Qantara, Chaqra, Baraachit, Yater, and Mansouri.  

"The Israeli army does not intend to target you; therefore, you are prohibited from returning to your homes from this line southward until further notice," he said, adding that "anyone traveling south of this line is putting themselves in danger."

Additionally, the spokesperson warned residents to refrain from returning to the following villages:

Dhayra, Taybeh, At Tiri, Naqoura, Abou Chach, Ebel El Saqi, Biyyadah, Jebbayn, Khraibeh, Khiam, Kharbeh, Matmoura, al-Mari, Odaisseh, Qlayaa, Oum Touteh, Slaiyeb, Arnoun, Bint Jbeil, Beit Lif, Blida, Bani Haiyyan, al-Boustan, Ain Arab Marjaayoun, Dibbine, Debaal, Deir Mimas, Deir Seryan, Houla, Halta, Hanine, Tayr Harfa, Yohmor, Yaroun, Yarin, Kfarhamam, Kfarkela, Kfarchouba, Zalloutiyeh, Mhaibib, Mays al-Jabal, Mesat, Marjaayoun, Marwahin, Maroun El Ras, Markaba, Aadchit El Qsair, Ain Ebel, Ainata, Aita al-Shaab, Aitaroun, Alma al-Shaab, Aarab El Louaizeh, Qouzah, Rab El Thalathine, Ramyeh, Rmeish, Rachaya Al Foukhar, Shebaa, Chihine, Chamaa, Tallouseh.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

South Lebanon

Avichay Adraee

LBCI Next
Lebanon updates fuel prices
France's president and Saudi crown prince urge Lebanon to elect a president, pledge efforts to strengthen ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israel's Avichay Adraee claims to tour South Lebanon, hints that further details would follow

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Avichay Adraee claims Israeli forces killed Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon, shares drone footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Six killed, two injured in Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Haris, health ministry reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:12

Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon towns kill nine, injure three

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

KSrelief continues 'Kanaf-3' project to support children in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Lebanon's PM Mikati says stabilization and military reinforcement key to ceasefire compliance

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Lebanon asked US, France to press Israel to halt truce breaches: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanese army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Tyre district, South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

US-backed group fights Syrian army as reignited conflict spreads

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Lebanon's PM Mikati says stabilization and military reinforcement key to ceasefire compliance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

Hezbollah's pagers: How they work and what could have triggered their explosion

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-15

Rockets from Lebanon cause damage, ignite fires in Metula: Israel Hayom

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:02

Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Airstrikes hit Lebanon towns, reconnaissance aircraft spotted: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:46

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement

LBCI
World News
13:14

Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More