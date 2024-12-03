Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued on X an urgent statement, informing residents of Lebanon that, until further notice, they are prohibited from traveling south to the following villages and their surrounding areas: Shebaa, Habbariyeh, Marjaayoun, Arnoun, Yohmor, Qantara, Chaqra, Baraachit, Yater, and Mansouri.



"The Israeli army does not intend to target you; therefore, you are prohibited from returning to your homes from this line southward until further notice," he said, adding that "anyone traveling south of this line is putting themselves in danger."



Additionally, the spokesperson warned residents to refrain from returning to the following villages:



Dhayra, Taybeh, At Tiri, Naqoura, Abou Chach, Ebel El Saqi, Biyyadah, Jebbayn, Khraibeh, Khiam, Kharbeh, Matmoura, al-Mari, Odaisseh, Qlayaa, Oum Touteh, Slaiyeb, Arnoun, Bint Jbeil, Beit Lif, Blida, Bani Haiyyan, al-Boustan, Ain Arab Marjaayoun, Dibbine, Debaal, Deir Mimas, Deir Seryan, Houla, Halta, Hanine, Tayr Harfa, Yohmor, Yaroun, Yarin, Kfarhamam, Kfarkela, Kfarchouba, Zalloutiyeh, Mhaibib, Mays al-Jabal, Mesat, Marjaayoun, Marwahin, Maroun El Ras, Markaba, Aadchit El Qsair, Ain Ebel, Ainata, Aita al-Shaab, Aitaroun, Alma al-Shaab, Aarab El Louaizeh, Qouzah, Rab El Thalathine, Ramyeh, Rmeish, Rachaya Al Foukhar, Shebaa, Chihine, Chamaa, Tallouseh.