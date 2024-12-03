Lebanon asked US, France to press Israel to halt truce breaches: Sources tell Reuters

Lebanon News
2024-12-03 | 06:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon asked US, France to press Israel to halt truce breaches: Sources tell Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon asked US, France to press Israel to halt truce breaches: Sources tell Reuters

Top Lebanese officials have urged Washington and Paris to press Israel to uphold a ceasefire, after dozens of military operations on Lebanese soil that Beirut has deemed violations, two senior Lebanese political sources told Reuters Tuesday.

Deadly Israeli strikes on south Lebanon and Hezbollah rocket launches on an Israeli military post on Monday have put a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between the two in an increasingly fragile position less than a week after it came into effect.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, a close Hezbollah ally who negotiated the deal on behalf of Lebanon, spoke to officials at the White House and French presidency late Monday and expressed concern about the state of the ceasefire, the sources said.

Neither the French presidency nor the foreign ministry were immediately available to comment. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar on Monday, saying both sides should adhere to the ceasefire.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matt Miller told reporters on Monday that the ceasefire "is holding" and that the U.S. had "anticipated that there might be violations."

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that France's representative to the monitoring committee, General Guillaume Ponchin, will arrive in Beirut on Wednesday and that the committee would hold its first meeting on Thursday.


Reuters

Lebanon News

Lebanon

US

France

Israel

Truce

Breaches

Reuters

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Lebanon's PM Mikati says stabilization and military reinforcement key to ceasefire compliance
Lebanese army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Tyre district, South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

US in close contact with Lebanon and Israel over ceasefire, says truce will hold: Sources tell Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

France tells Israel all sides must respect Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

France, US join monitoring committee for Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Hochstein says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

KSrelief continues 'Kanaf-3' project to support children in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Lebanon's PM Mikati says stabilization and military reinforcement key to ceasefire compliance

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanese army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Tyre district, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-01

Lebanon’s education chief confirms to LBCI: School year begins November 4 with flexible plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Hezbollah claims missile strike on Israeli military base near Tel Aviv

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Lebanese Ministry of Defense opens recruitment for combat units

LBCI
World News
05:47

Trump to attend Notre-Dame reopening in first foreign trip since election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:02

Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Airstrikes hit Lebanon towns, reconnaissance aircraft spotted: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:46

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement

LBCI
World News
13:14

Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More