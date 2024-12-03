KSrelief continues 'Kanaf-3' project to support children in Lebanon

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), in partnership with the "White Hands Association," has continued its "Kanaf-3" project in Lebanon for 2024, aimed at supporting children with special needs and orphans.



According to a statement, the project involves distributing winter clothing to children through stores in Sidon and Beirut. On Tuesday, 1,096 children benefited from the initiative, including Syrian refugees and members of the Lebanese host community residing in Beirut and northern Mount Lebanon.