Turkish Airlines restarts flights to Beirut

Lebanon News
2024-12-03 | 11:57
High views
Turkish Airlines restarts flights to Beirut
0min
Turkish Airlines restarts flights to Beirut

Turkish Airlines has resumed flights from Istanbul to Beirut after a more than two-month suspension prompted by conflict in the Middle East, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

The airline, Turkey’s flag carrier, suspended flights to Beirut on Sept. 21 amid the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group. The two sides agreed a ceasefire last week, though both accuse the other of violations.


Reuters

Lebanon News

Turkish Airlines

Flights

Beirut

Lebanon

Airport

Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon towns kill nine, injure three
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
