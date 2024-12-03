Turkish Airlines restarts flights to Beirut

Turkish Airlines has resumed flights from Istanbul to Beirut after a more than two-month suspension prompted by conflict in the Middle East, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.



The airline, Turkey’s flag carrier, suspended flights to Beirut on Sept. 21 amid the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group. The two sides agreed a ceasefire last week, though both accuse the other of violations.





Reuters