Turkish Airlines restarts flights to Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-12-03 | 11:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkish Airlines restarts flights to Beirut
Turkish Airlines has resumed flights from Istanbul to Beirut after a more than two-month suspension prompted by conflict in the Middle East, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.
The airline, Turkey’s flag carrier, suspended flights to Beirut on Sept. 21 amid the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group. The two sides agreed a ceasefire last week, though both accuse the other of violations.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Turkish Airlines
Flights
Beirut
Lebanon
Airport
