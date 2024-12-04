Minister Hamie from Grand Serail says: All airlines have requested to resume flights to and from Beirut

Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie announced that he briefed Prime Minister Najib Mikati on the smooth operation of facilities under the Ministry of Public Works, notably Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.



Speaking from the Grand Serail, Hamie stated, "As we know, all airlines have requested to resume their flights to and from Beirut. We are issuing approvals on the same day; in fact, we began granting approvals last Wednesday, November 27. Hopefully, by mid-month, most flights of Arab and foreign airlines will be regularized ahead of Christmas and New Year's."





He emphasized, "As for the seaports, they have been operating efficiently during and after the war. We continue to follow the principle of providing swift services to traders nationwide."



He continued, "We also briefed Prime Minister Mikati on the status of the roads. The Ministry of Public Works and Transport began reopening all roads from the very first day of the cessation of Israeli aggression on Lebanon. Work crews remain active in certain areas, particularly Nabatieh and the South Governorate. We also started operations last Wednesday in Beirut's southern suburbs and the Baalbek-Hermel and Western Bekaa regions. I can confidently say that almost all roads in Lebanon are now passable."



He added, "We also updated Mikati on the border crossings in detail. We are focusing on the northern crossings after ensuring that the Masnaa border crossing is operational. The Israeli enemy targeted bridges over rivers, which required significant time, effort, and financial resources. While funds are available from the Lebanese government, this issue demands time and ongoing efforts. This matter is a subject of weekly discussions and follow-up with Prime Minister Mikati."