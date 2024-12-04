Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced that through his communications with the countries involved in reaching the ceasefire agreement, particularly the United States and France, he had sensed a strong commitment to addressing Israeli violations.



He pointed out that "a week has passed since the ceasefire was implemented, and we still see Israeli violations, which have now exceeded 60 incidents."



During a Cabinet session, Mikati confirmed that "in the past two days, there has been clear confirmation of the ceasefire's continuation," expressing hope that it would "turn into permanent stability, though we remain concerned and cautious about violations that could bring us back into an atmosphere of uncertainty."



Mikati assured those returning to their homes and villages that the government would support their "dignified return," emphasizing efforts to protect their presence.



Mikati thanked Lebanon's allies for their humanitarian support and called for continued solidarity.



He also urged the Lebanese diaspora to contribute to the country’s recovery, stressing the importance of unity, determination, and faith in Lebanon’s future. "Crises test our responsibility to act rationally and wisely," he said.



He added: "We look forward with confidence to the invitation of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who has set January 9 as the date for the election of a new president. We all hope that Lebanon will have a new president who unites, protects, and preserves, and around whom the Lebanese can rally."



Mikati concluded: "We are confident that the Arab decision to support the ceasefire will directly influence the diplomatic role, in parallel with the political role, in dealing with developments with rationality and political realism."