News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Fares Al Ahlam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Inside the new war front: Israel shuts offshore gas fields amid rising Iranian missile threats
News Bulletin Reports
17-06-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Inside the new war front: Israel shuts offshore gas fields amid rising Iranian missile threats
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As Iranian missile threats intensify, targeting strategic and military sites, Israel is taking swift steps to protect its critical infrastructure.
Following the destruction of the Bazan power facility in Haifa Bay, the Israeli Energy Ministry, in coordination with security agencies, announced the shutdown of the Karish and Livyatan offshore gas fields. Only the Tamar field will remain operational. Authorities justified the decision by claiming that the economic cost of shutting the fields is far less than the potential damage if they were hit.
The move is part of a broader emergency plan developed during high-level security meetings to safeguard vital infrastructure.
Officials say Iran has shifted its missile tactics, reducing the number of launch platforms and relying on mobile units—typically just three or four at a time. This has significantly shortened the time available for Israeli civilians to respond to incoming attacks.
While Israeli officials have not confirmed whether recent Iranian missile strikes have hit highly sensitive sites—such as the Mossad base located in the densely populated heart of Tel Aviv—an unusual and intense odor reportedly spread through a large section of the city following a missile salvo on Tuesday morning.
Therefore, Israel has prioritized warning systems for civilians and is racing to distribute thousands of mobile shelters and fortified rooms across central towns to mitigate the threat to residents.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military estimates that achieving its objectives in the current conflict will require approximately three weeks.
However, some ministers in the Israeli government have introduced a new political calculation intended as a message to Washington.
The proposal: if the United States intervenes directly in the war, Israel could complete its military goals by the end of the week and proceed to negotiations.
If not, the army will continue its operations indefinitely—despite knowing it cannot destroy Iran's deeply buried Fordow nuclear facility, which leaves Tehran's nuclear ambitions intact.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
War
Israel
Offshore
Gas
Fields
Iran
Missile
Threats
Next
Hard target: Israel eyes Iran's impenetrable nuclear stronghold in Fordow
Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14
Blackout and blowback: Inside the first day of Iran-Israel war
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14
Blackout and blowback: Inside the first day of Iran-Israel war
0
Middle East News
2025-06-16
New wave of Iranian missile attacks on Israel begins: Iran state TV
Middle East News
2025-06-16
New wave of Iranian missile attacks on Israel begins: Iran state TV
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-12
Iran escalates after IAEA rebuke; US pulls staff amid rising tensions — are war drums beating?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-12
Iran escalates after IAEA rebuke; US pulls staff amid rising tensions — are war drums beating?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-30
Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-30
Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fifth day of war: How Iran and Israel are testing each other's limits
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fifth day of war: How Iran and Israel are testing each other's limits
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Clock ticking on diplomacy: Can US and Iran rekindle nuclear talks?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Clock ticking on diplomacy: Can US and Iran rekindle nuclear talks?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Hard target: Israel eyes Iran's impenetrable nuclear stronghold in Fordow
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Hard target: Israel eyes Iran's impenetrable nuclear stronghold in Fordow
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran media says two Revolutionary Guards killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran media says two Revolutionary Guards killed in Israeli strike
0
World News
2025-04-11
EU trade chief to go to Washington for talks on Monday
World News
2025-04-11
EU trade chief to go to Washington for talks on Monday
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-16
Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-16
Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:43
Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses
Lebanon News
06:43
Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses
2
Lebanon News
05:12
Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports
Lebanon News
05:12
Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports
3
Middle East News
04:18
Upcoming strike on Iran could surpass pager explosion op, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh says
Middle East News
04:18
Upcoming strike on Iran could surpass pager explosion op, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh says
4
Lebanon Economy
02:40
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:40
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:24
MEA cancels June 18 flights to Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure
Lebanon News
06:24
MEA cancels June 18 flights to Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure
6
Middle East News
05:35
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it targeted Mossad center in Tel Aviv
Middle East News
05:35
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it targeted Mossad center in Tel Aviv
7
Lebanon News
07:34
MEA announces additional Paris flight for Thursday, June 19
Lebanon News
07:34
MEA announces additional Paris flight for Thursday, June 19
8
Lebanon News
08:14
MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20
Lebanon News
08:14
MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More