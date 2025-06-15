News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ared El Wakee
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel 'got' Iran intelligence chief, Netanyahu tells Fox News
Middle East News
15-06-2025 | 13:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel 'got' Iran intelligence chief, Netanyahu tells Fox News
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday strongly suggested that Israel has killed Iran's intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi in an aerial attack.
"Moments ago, we also got the chief intelligence officer and his deputy in Tehran," Netanyahu told Fox News in an interview from an undisclosed location in Israel, adding, "Our brave pilots are over the skies of Tehran, and we're targeting military sites, nuclear sites."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Mohammad Kazemi
Iran
Next
Israel rescuers say eight dead, over 130 wounded after Iran strikes
Israeli Defense Minister says Tehran is 'burning'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-01
Israel's defense chief tells army to push ahead 'regardless of any negotiations'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-01
Israel's defense chief tells army to push ahead 'regardless of any negotiations'
0
Middle East News
2025-04-27
Israel's Netanyahu calls for 'dismantling' Iran's nuclear infrastructure
Middle East News
2025-04-27
Israel's Netanyahu calls for 'dismantling' Iran's nuclear infrastructure
0
Middle East News
2025-04-16
Iran 'not far' from nuclear bomb: IAEA chief tells Le Monde
Middle East News
2025-04-16
Iran 'not far' from nuclear bomb: IAEA chief tells Le Monde
0
World News
10:44
Trump tells ABC 'it's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict
World News
10:44
Trump tells ABC 'it's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:32
EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict
World News
15:32
EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict
0
Middle East News
15:16
Iran accuses Israel of 'deliberate' strike on foreign ministry building
Middle East News
15:16
Iran accuses Israel of 'deliberate' strike on foreign ministry building
0
Middle East News
14:32
Military says several sites hit in Israel after Iran missile barrage
Middle East News
14:32
Military says several sites hit in Israel after Iran missile barrage
0
Middle East News
14:15
Footage shows massive fire erupting in Haifa after Iranian missile strike
Middle East News
14:15
Footage shows massive fire erupting in Haifa after Iranian missile strike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon says it is working to repatriate stranded citizens
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon says it is working to repatriate stranded citizens
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
Finance Minister relays Berri's readiness to convene Parliament to approve laws that would support reform
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
Finance Minister relays Berri's readiness to convene Parliament to approve laws that would support reform
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-17
Lebanon and Iraq vow to deepen cooperation
Lebanon News
2025-04-17
Lebanon and Iraq vow to deepen cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:50
Lebanon arranges repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh
Lebanon News
09:50
Lebanon arranges repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh
2
Lebanon News
04:47
MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15
Lebanon News
04:47
MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15
3
Lebanon News
07:11
Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home
Lebanon News
07:11
Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home
4
Lebanon News
13:32
Lebanese transport minister to LBCI: Three flights with 650 Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh to arrive Monday
Lebanon News
13:32
Lebanese transport minister to LBCI: Three flights with 650 Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh to arrive Monday
5
Lebanon News
12:14
MEA cancels June 16 flights to and from Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure
Lebanon News
12:14
MEA cancels June 16 flights to and from Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure
6
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon says it is working to repatriate stranded citizens
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon says it is working to repatriate stranded citizens
7
Middle East News
07:00
Cyprus says it has been asked by Iran to convey 'some messages' to Israel
Middle East News
07:00
Cyprus says it has been asked by Iran to convey 'some messages' to Israel
8
Middle East News
14:15
Footage shows massive fire erupting in Haifa after Iranian missile strike
Middle East News
14:15
Footage shows massive fire erupting in Haifa after Iranian missile strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More