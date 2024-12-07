Mikati salutes fallen soldiers, calls for national sovereignty

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati paid tribute to the fallen military personnel, honoring their sacrifices for Lebanon.



In his remarks, Mikati highlighted the resilience of the Lebanese people, emphasizing their unwavering demand for full national sovereignty over all Lebanese territories.



Addressing the military, he said, “This land is your land, soldiers.”



Mikati underscored that the unity of the Lebanese people is their path to salvation, adding that the safety of southern Lebanon ensures the safety of the entire country.



He pointed out that stability in the south and its reconstruction are the keys to peace in the Middle East, noting that security can only be achieved through the implementation of international resolutions.



“The army has demonstrated its significant responsibility with professionalism and discipline, upholding national sovereignty,” Mikati affirmed.