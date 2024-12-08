News
Israeli army detains two Lebanese farmers near Shebaa Farms: NNA
2024-12-08 | 12:03
Israeli army detains two Lebanese farmers near Shebaa Farms: NNA
The Israeli army has reportedly detained two Lebanese citizens while they were harvesting olives in the Al-Majidieh farm area near the Shebaa Farms region in South Lebanon, according to the National News Agency (NNA).
Israeli
Army
Lebanese
Farmers
Shebaa Farms
NNA
Middle East News
13:44
Syrian rebels have 'guaranteed security' of Russian army bases: Kremlin to Russian agencies
Syrian rebels have 'guaranteed security' of Russian army bases: Kremlin to Russian agencies
13:37
Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front
Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front
13:34
Bashar al-Assad and family are in Moscow: Russian news agencies
Bashar al-Assad and family are in Moscow: Russian news agencies
13:14
The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period
The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period
07:51
PM Mikati stresses border security, maintaining Lebanon's neutrality amidst evolving situation in Syria
PM Mikati stresses border security, maintaining Lebanon's neutrality amidst evolving situation in Syria
06:38
Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters
Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters
06:07
Lebanese Army tightens security amid regional escalation
Lebanese Army tightens security amid regional escalation
05:31
Israeli strike targets Dibbine in South Lebanon, killing three: NNA
Israeli strike targets Dibbine in South Lebanon, killing three: NNA
2024-06-27
Hardline conservative candidate withdraws from Iranian Presidential elections
Hardline conservative candidate withdraws from Iranian Presidential elections
2024-11-25
Daily Health Ministry report: Israel kills 3,768 and injures 15,699 since start of war
Daily Health Ministry report: Israel kills 3,768 and injures 15,699 since start of war
2024-11-11
Air alerts in most of Ukraine as Russian bombers take off
Air alerts in most of Ukraine as Russian bombers take off
2024-12-04
Lebanon's Deputy Speaker discusses ceasefire and military support with Defense Minister
Lebanon's Deputy Speaker discusses ceasefire and military support with Defense Minister
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
06:38
Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters
Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters
02:40
Lebanese General Security to facilitate Syrian nationals' return to Syria amid recent developments, sources tell LBCI
Lebanese General Security to facilitate Syrian nationals' return to Syria amid recent developments, sources tell LBCI
03:53
Iraqi Ministry of Transport announces temporary suspension of flights between Baghdad and Beirut
Iraqi Ministry of Transport announces temporary suspension of flights between Baghdad and Beirut
00:01
President Bashar al-Assad left the country for an unknown destination, Syrian military sources say
President Bashar al-Assad left the country for an unknown destination, Syrian military sources say
06:30
Regional intelligence sources tell Reuters: Aircraft believed to be Israeli target Khalkhala Airbase in southern Syria
Regional intelligence sources tell Reuters: Aircraft believed to be Israeli target Khalkhala Airbase in southern Syria
04:19
Syrian opposition fighters announce start of an attack on Kurdish forces in Manbij, northern Syria.
Syrian opposition fighters announce start of an attack on Kurdish forces in Manbij, northern Syria.
10:19
Israel urges residents of Ofaniya, Al Qunaitra, Al-Hamidiyeh, Western Samadaniyah, and Al Qahtaniah in southern Syria to evacuate
Israel urges residents of Ofaniya, Al Qunaitra, Al-Hamidiyeh, Western Samadaniyah, and Al Qahtaniah in southern Syria to evacuate
10:06
Israeli forces seize Syrian Mount Hermon without resistance: Yedioth Ahronoth
Israeli forces seize Syrian Mount Hermon without resistance: Yedioth Ahronoth
