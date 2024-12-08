Israeli army detains two Lebanese farmers near Shebaa Farms: NNA

Lebanon News
2024-12-08 | 12:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army detains two Lebanese farmers near Shebaa Farms: NNA
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army detains two Lebanese farmers near Shebaa Farms: NNA

The Israeli army has reportedly detained two Lebanese citizens while they were harvesting olives in the Al-Majidieh farm area near the Shebaa Farms region in South Lebanon, according to the National News Agency (NNA).  

Lebanon News

Israeli

Army

Lebanese

Farmers

Shebaa Farms

NNA

LBCI Next
Lebanese General Security to facilitate Syrian nationals' return to Syria amid recent developments, sources tell LBCI
Tyre's session highlights: Lebanon’s Cabinet focuses on tactical steps to secure ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Syrian rebels have 'guaranteed security' of Russian army bases: Kremlin to Russian agencies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:37

Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front

LBCI
World News
13:34

Bashar al-Assad and family are in Moscow: Russian news agencies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

PM Mikati stresses border security, maintaining Lebanon's neutrality amidst evolving situation in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanese Army tightens security amid regional escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Israeli strike targets Dibbine in South Lebanon, killing three: NNA

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-27

Hardline conservative candidate withdraws from Iranian Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

Daily Health Ministry report: Israel kills 3,768 and injures 15,699 since start of war

LBCI
World News
2024-11-11

Air alerts in most of Ukraine as Russian bombers take off

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

Lebanon's Deputy Speaker discusses ceasefire and military support with Defense Minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:40

Lebanese General Security to facilitate Syrian nationals' return to Syria amid recent developments, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Iraqi Ministry of Transport announces temporary suspension of flights between Baghdad and Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
00:01

President Bashar al-Assad left the country for an unknown destination, Syrian military sources say

LBCI
Middle East News
06:30

Regional intelligence sources tell Reuters: Aircraft believed to be Israeli target Khalkhala Airbase in southern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
04:19

Syrian opposition fighters announce start of an attack on Kurdish forces in Manbij, northern Syria.

LBCI
Middle East News
10:19

Israel urges residents of Ofaniya, Al Qunaitra, Al-Hamidiyeh, Western Samadaniyah, and Al Qahtaniah in southern Syria to evacuate

LBCI
Middle East News
10:06

Israeli forces seize Syrian Mount Hermon without resistance: Yedioth Ahronoth

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More