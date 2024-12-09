News
Lebanon's Interior Minister orders measures to secure Masnaa border crossing amid illegal entry attempts
Lebanon News
2024-12-09 | 06:19
Lebanon's Interior Minister orders measures to secure Masnaa border crossing amid illegal entry attempts
Lebanon's caretaker Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, monitored the situation at the Masnaa border crossing.
Mawlawi instructed the General Security Directorate to take immediate measures to prevent attempts by Syrians to enter the country illegally and to reinforce the number of personnel at the crossing without delay.
He also tasked the Internal Security Forces General Directorate with deploying reinforcements from the Mobile Forces Unit to support operations, secure the crossing, and set up checkpoints.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Interior Minister
Masnaa
Border
Syria
Next
Israeli army instructs evacuation of shops in commercial center in southern town of Jdeidet Marjayoun
Lebanese PM Mikati invited to D-8 Summit in Cairo
Previous
