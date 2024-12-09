Lebanon's caretaker Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, monitored the situation at the Masnaa border crossing.

Mawlawi instructed the General Security Directorate to take immediate measures to prevent attempts by Syrians to enter the country illegally and to reinforce the number of personnel at the crossing without delay.



He also tasked the Internal Security Forces General Directorate with deploying reinforcements from the Mobile Forces Unit to support operations, secure the crossing, and set up checkpoints.